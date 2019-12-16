The Home Depot Foundation and Habitat for Humanity partner to support critical home repairs for veterans this holiday season

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As celebrations for the holidays begin and the cold sweeps over the country, many U.S. veterans and their families are struggling to keep their homes maintained with costly repairs that are difficult to budget. To help those who have served our country, The Home Depot Foundation has donated over $3 million to Habitat for Humanity International's Repair Corps to build, repair or rehabilitate homes in partnership with U.S. veterans and their families.

"The Home Depot Foundation is committed to serving those who have served us all, and the holiday season is a great time to reflect on the freedoms we enjoy thanks to the incredible sacrifices of our nation's heroes," said Shannon Gerber, executive director, The Home Depot Foundation. "We are extremely proud to have granted more than $22 million to Habitat's Repair Corps since 2011 and to have impacted more than 1,300 veteran homes and families through our partnership."

Habitat's Repair Corps also helps homeowners like U.S. Navy veteran Lisa through new construction. Lisa has partnered with Habitat of Brevard County to be a part of the area's first all-women veteran village. Six homes are expected to be built, creating a unique space of comradery among the women veterans.

"Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has generously funded critical repairs on the homes of veterans through Habitat for Humanity's Repair Corps program," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. "We are grateful for our partnership with The Home Depot Foundation. Veterans are always in our hearts and we honor their service to our country."

In addition to Repair Corps, The Home Depot's associate-led volunteer force, known as Team Depot, partners with their local Habitat organizations to build alongside veteran homeowners.

About The Home Depot Foundation



The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $315 million in veteran causes and improved more than 45,000 veteran homes and facilities in 4,300 cities. In 2018, the Foundation pledged an additional $250 million to veteran causes taking the total commitment to half a billion by 2025. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation, visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and Facebook + Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International

