The Home Depot Foundation commits $3 million to hurricane relief efforts

The Foundation increases previous commitment in the wake of Hurricane Milton, bringing total committed this disaster season to $9 million

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot Foundation is committing up to $3 million to support immediate disaster relief in communities impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. This incremental funding on top of the Foundation's annual disaster grants brings the total amount committed to relief efforts this disaster season to more than $9 million.

The Foundation's nonprofit partners are mobilizing to assess damage, deliver relief supplies and meals and begin cleanup across the communities in Florida devastated by Hurricane Milton, including those still recovering from Helene's strike just two weeks ago. With the support of the Foundation, partners like Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing, World Central Kitchen and Team Rubicon, among others, will continue recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene while deploying additional resources to Florida.

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by Hurricane Milton and those still working to recover from Hurricane Helene," said Erin Izen, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "We're here for the long haul – we'll continue our efforts in Tennessee, the Carolinas and Georgia and double down our support in Florida, particularly those communities affected by both of these back-to-back storms."

Since Hurricane Helene devastated parts of the Southeast, Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, has packed more than 6,500 disaster relief kits including essentials like cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), trash bags and more to be distributed in disaster zones. More than 3,000 were already distributed at stores in Asheville and Augusta alone. Similar efforts are underway to help those impacted by Hurricane Milton.

"Partnering with The Home Depot Foundation allows us to respond immediately after disasters like Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton," said Britni Adkins, director of procurement and corporate relations at Operation Blessing. "With their funding and partnership, we've distributed more than 100,000 meals across the Southeast and delivered water, hygiene kits, cleanup supplies and hope to victims of Hurricane Helene. With The Home Depot Foundation's support, we're able to continue serving these communities as we turn to help those impacted by Hurricane Milton."

Team Depot will respond to the critical needs of the communities where The Home Depot operates by donating supplies to local governments, first responders and nonprofit organizations, while identifying opportunities to put boots on the ground and support cleanup and rebuilding efforts in the coming weeks.

The Home Depot Foundation partners with The Home Depot in order to respond quickly. Before Hurricane Milton's landfall, The Home Depot activated its Disaster Response Command Center, which brings together more than 100 expert associates across merchandising, operations, supply chain and technology to ensure communities have the supplies they need to prepare for and rebuild after a storm. More than 1,000 truckloads of essential storm prep supplies were sent to potentially impacted areas, and pre-staged trucks placed right outside of the storm strike zone have been able to quickly respond with recovery supplies like gas cans, generators, trash bags, cleaning supplies and chain saws. The Homer Fund, The Home Depot's employee assistance fund, is providing immediate financial support to impacted associates in need of safe housing, food and clothing while displaced.

The Home Depot Foundation, the nonprofit arm of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD), works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $500 million in veteran causes and improved more than 60,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest $750 million in veteran causes by 2030 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program by 2028. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on X @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

