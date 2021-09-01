The Home Depot Foundation Commits Up To $1 Million to Communities Devastated by Hurricane Ida

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Home Depot Foundation announced a commitment of up to $1 million to support immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery efforts in the communities impacted by Hurricane Ida. This new disaster response grant takes the Foundation's 2021 disaster contributions to more than $6 million.

Additionally, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, Team Depot, will assemble more than 1,000 disaster relief kits for distribution to the affected communities. These relief kits will include cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment, garbage bags and other items.

"Our thoughts are with the communities that have been impacted by Hurricane Ida," said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "The Home Depot Foundation will work closely with our national and local nonprofit partners to help provide critical supplies and services throughout the recovery process."

Ahead of the hurricane season, The Home Depot Foundation pre-fortifies nonprofit partners' warehouses with emergency supplies for quick deployment to impacted areas. To identify and support the most urgent needs of the affected communities, the Foundation is working closely with its national nonprofit partners including Operation Blessing, ToolBank Disaster Services, Team Rubicon, All Hands and Hearts, Convoy of Hope and American Red Cross. The Home Depot Foundation and The Home Depot have activated warehouses across the country, mobilized response teams and deployed critical supplies to provide impacted communities with immediate assistance.

The Home Depot Foundation has also initiated response efforts with World Central Kitchen to provide hand trucks, pallet jacks and other tools to help with the organization's on-site cooking operations.

The company activated its disaster response teams on Saturday to support stores, associates and communities in the path of Hurricane Ida. Associates from the company's merchandising, operations, supply chain and other teams have been working around the clock. So far, hundreds of trucks have reached the area with products like generators, gas cans, lumber, AC units and fans. Several distribution centers across the southeast are ramping up to continue sending truckloads with supplies this week.

The Homer Fund, Home Depot's employee assistance program, is also actively processing emergency assistance grants for associates affected by this hurricane. As of yesterday, more than 400 associates received nearly $272,000 in emergency financial relief for Hurricane Ida. In 2020, The Homer Fund granted $1.1 million to support associates impacted by natural disasters.

The Home Depot Foundation and The Homer Fund are also continuing to monitor the Caldor Fire to identify and serve the needs of the communities impacted. To support relief efforts, The Home Depot Foundation has provided product donations, and The Homer Fund has activated assistance grants to impacted associates.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $375 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,300 Home Depot retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/403438/The_Home_Depot_Foundation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Home Depot Foundation

Related Links

http://www.homedepotfoundation.org

