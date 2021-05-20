The Home Depot Foundation Expands Trades Training Initiatives with Path to Pro Scholarship Program

ATLANTA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Home Depot Foundation is expanding its $50 million trades training commitment with the launch of the Path to Pro scholarship program to train the next generation of skilled tradespeople.

The scholarship program will grant $250,000 in financial assistance to high school seniors and graduates entering or currently enrolled in building construction trade programs.

Scholarships will be awarded by The Home Depot Foundation's nonprofit partner, SkillPointe Foundation, and will be selected based on requirements including:

Candidate must be a current high school senior, high school graduate or have a GED equivalent planning to attend an accredited building construction trade college or postsecondary program in the U.S.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation's Path to Pro scholarship program and to apply, please visit www.myscholarship.app/home-depot-foundation.

"Over the past three years, we have introduced more than 15,000 to the skilled trades and certified more than 5,000 to work in the trades," said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "Through financial assistance to aspiring students, expanded grants to our existing program and exciting new partnerships to support social equity through career readiness, our commitment to filling the skilled labor pipeline is stronger than ever."

Presently, the growing labor shortage in the construction industry has nearly 300,000 career openings offering competitive incomes. The Path to Pro scholarship program is intentionally designed to help remove financial weight for students entering the skilled trades while preparing them for the diverse available career paths.

Earlier this month, The Home Depot Foundation granted $30,000 in scholarships for SkillsUSA's National Signing Day to celebrate students who have chosen to pursue a career in the skilled trades.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $375 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

About The SkillPointe Foundation

The SkillPointe Foundation exists to help create a future where skills-based careers are celebrated and rewarded while reducing the skilled talent shortage in America. The Foundation supports individuals pursuing career pathways that do not require a 4-year college degree by providing scholarships for students enrolling in community colleges and trade schools. The organization is affiliated with SkillPointe.com, a leading resource providing guidance on the best skilled professions, training options and local job openings.

