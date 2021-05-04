The Home Depot Foundation Grants $30,000 in Scholarships to SkillsUSA Students

ATLANTA, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today recognized the hundreds of high school seniors and college/postsecondary students entering the skilled trades by participating in SkillsUSA's National Signing Day 2021 as the Southeast sponsor. As part of the celebration, and the company's trades training program, Path to Pro, The Home Depot Foundation provided scholarships to six students entering the skilled trades.

"We're thrilled to help these students achieve their dreams as they enter the building and construction trades," said Shannon Gerber, Executive Director, The Home Depot Foundation. "The opportunity to partner with SkillsUSA and Klein Tools to provide support to the next generation of tradespeople is incredibly rewarding."

Uniquely designed for SkillsUSA students pursuing a career in the building and construction trades, the program granted $30,000 in scholarships towards each student's trade school tuition. The Home Depot Foundation and SkillsUSA selected six winners from the Southeast region, including:

Annayeli Dionisio, Columbus Career & College Academy, Whiteville, N.C.

Jalen Randolph , Butler County Career Academy, Greenville, Ala.

, Butler County Career Academy, Jesse Moran , RIVEROAK Technical College, Live Oak, Fla.

, RIVEROAK Technical College, Kayla Eades , Cross Keys High School, Atlanta, Ga.

, Cross Keys High School, Michael Snipes , East Laurens High School, East Dublin, Ga.

, East Laurens High School, Zackery Pitchford , Lumpkin County High School, Dahlonega, Ga.

The Home Depot Foundation continues to build upon the progress of its trades training program, which to date, has exposed more than 15,000 to the skilled trades while also certifying more than 5,000 participants in its first few years. As sponsors of National Signing Day, The Home Depot and Klein Tools have had the opportunity to forge meaningful relationships with students and schools across the country.

"The Home Depot plays a critical role in the building and construction space serving both professional contractors and consumers," said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. "Their involvement and investment in National Signing Day have been powerful in advancing our mission and supporting our students' accomplishments."

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,298 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $375 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program.

