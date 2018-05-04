The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes

Through incredible partnerships with organizations including Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Semper Fi Fund, Habitat for Humanity, Volunteers of America and many others, The Home Depot Foundation has impacted the lives of veterans and their families across the United States. Since 2011, the Foundation has enhanced nearly 40,000 veteran homes and facilities in more than 2,500 cities.

"Our veterans have sacrificed so we can have our freedom, so it's a true honor to give back to them," said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "We're fortunate to work with the best nonprofits in the veteran housing space and we'll continue to partner together to serve those who have served us all."

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters.

Since 2011, the Foundation has invested a quarter of a billion dollars in veteran-related causes and improved more than 40,000 veteran homes and facilities in 2,500 cities. In 2018, the Foundation committed an additional $50 million dollars to train 20,000 skilled tradespeople over the next 10 years starting with separating military members and veterans, at-risk youth and members of the Atlanta Westside community.

