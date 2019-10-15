The Home Depot Foundation to Surprise Deserving Veteran with $25K Grant

To nominate a veteran for Operation Surprise or learn more about the contest rules, visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow #OperationSurprise on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"Today we invite everyone to nominate a veteran in their life who deserves to be recognized – whether it is a colleague, close friend or a family member," said Shannon Gerber, executive director at The Home Depot Foundation. "Giving back to veterans is extremely important to The Home Depot, so we're truly excited to invite the community to be a part of Operation Surprise."

During this year's Celebration of Service, Team Depot will complete more than 600 projects across the U.S. to help improve veterans' homes. Additionally, now through Veterans Day, Home Depot is trading its signature orange T-shirts for military green, and over Veterans Day weekend, associates will wear green in stores to honor veterans.

"I am humbled every day by the work The Home Depot Foundation does to support our veterans," said Jim Emge, district manager and regional community captain at The Home Depot. "Having the opportunity to give back to those who have sacrificed for this country brings so much joy to our team."

Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested more than $315 million in veteran housing initiatives and has improved more than 45,000 homes and facilities for veterans across the country. Giving back to veterans is personal to The Home Depot, as more than 35,000 of the company's associates have served in the military.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $315 million in veteran causes and improved more than 45,000 veteran homes and facilities in 4,300 cities. In 2018, the Foundation pledged an additional $250 million to veteran causes taking the total commitment to half of a billion dollars by 2025.

