The Home Depot Launches AI-Powered Blueprint Takeoffs Tool to Help Pros Stay on Time and on Budget

AI technology expedites single-family projects by delivering faster, more accurate blueprint takeoffs

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, launched a Blueprint Takeoffs solution, a new AI-powered tool that is designed to provide professional renovators, remodelers and builders with faster, more accurate and cost-effective material lists and estimates – also known as takeoffs – for single-family project blueprints.

Creating takeoffs are a critical but often time-consuming phase of any construction project. The Home Depot's Blueprint Takeoffs tool leverages AI to deliver a complete material list and quote for an entire single-family project within days, a process that used to take weeks to complete. Pros can then quickly and easily purchase all materials they need for their project through The Home Depot, simplifying this complex process by going through a single supplier.

For example, imagine a Pro working on a new single-family home build. In the past, the planning process could stretch for weeks before even having an accurate estimate – sourcing every material from the framing lumber to the roof and the last piece of trim, often revising estimates from multiple suppliers in the process. With The Home Depot's Blueprint Takeoffs solution, Pros will receive accurate, competitive quotes on exactly what they need to complete the entire project in a matter of days, all from one source. What was once a logistical marathon is now a streamlined sprint, freeing Pros to focus on craftsmanship and client satisfaction.

"The speed and accuracy of the Blueprint Takeoffs tool give Pros more time to focus on what matters most: serving their customers and growing their businesses," said Mike Rowe, executive vice president of Pro for The Home Depot. "Our goal is to reduce complexity for Pros and be the one-stop-shop for all project needs – from initial planning to material delivery. Combining AI technology with our Pro team's expertise delivers a new level of efficiency to single-family builds."

The Home Depot's dedicated Pro team is available to assist throughout every step of the process to provide guidance and source hard-to-find materials needed, regardless of whether a Pro is in the store, on a job site or online. To see the Blueprint Takeoff tool, Pros can reach out to their Outside Sales Representative or consult the Pro Desk inside a Home Depot store. The Home Depot's Pro team will discuss the project with the Pro to fully understand the scope of the job, then produce the material list and estimate through the Blueprint Takeoffs solution.

The Blueprint Takeoffs solution is the latest tool within The Home Depot's suite of capabilities built to support Pro projects of any size, from smaller renovations and repairs to larger, more complex projects, including: trade credit for extended buying power through a single source; robust order management and delivery services including same day, next day or scheduled delivery, along with two-hour order pickup; Project Planning tools for every step of the complex project management lifecycle; customizable account management experience for complete control over how their teams do business with The Home Depot; dedicated sales and service support for all projects; and preferred pricing on frequently purchased materials.

For more information about The Home Depot's Pro offerings, visit https://www.homedepot.com/c/pro.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the third quarter, the company operated a total of 2,356 retail stores and over 1,200 SRS locations across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

