THE HOME DEPOT LAUNCHES ONLINE CAREER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM TO SUPPORT TRANSITIONING MILITARY SERVICE MEMBERS

News provided by

The Home Depot

25 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, launched the first online guided version of MISSION TRANSITION, a series of courses aimed at providing U.S. service men and women with knowledge and resources to help them successfully transition into the civilian workforce.

About 200,000 service members leave the military each year.  But according to Pew Research Center, only one-in-four veterans say they had a civilian job lined up after they left the military. 

MISSION TRANSITION's three self-paced, online courses can be completed in less than an hour and are filled with content, templates, scenarios and language specific to experience from a military career. Courses include Optimize Your Resume, Build Your Personal Brand and What to Expect While Interviewing. This program is available at no cost to the public and can be found on The Home Depot's career website at thd.co/missiontransition.

"Supporting the military community is a priority for our company" said Tim Hourigan, executive vice president of Human Resources. "We're proud to launch MISSION TRANSITION online and provide transitioning servicemembers with a convenient tool to help them confidently take the next step in their careers."

The Home Depot employs over 470,000 associates, including tens of thousands of veterans and military spouses. Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested more than $475 million in veteran causes and improved more than 55,000 veteran housing facilities. The Foundation and its nonprofit partners are working to end veteran homelessness through several key strategies. This includes funding programs to help more veterans access housing. Learn more about The Home Depot and The Home Depot Foundation's investments in military families and veterans at www.homedepot.com/military.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company operated a total of 2,324 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/118058/the_home_depot_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Home Depot

Also from this source

THE HOME DEPOT LANZA UN PROGRAMA DE ASISTENCIA PROFESIONAL EN LÍNEA PARA APOYAR A MILITARES EN TRANSICIÓN

THE HOME DEPOT LAUNCHES ONLINE CAREER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM TO SUPPORT TRANSITIONING MILITARY SERVICE MEMBERS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.