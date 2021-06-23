The Home Depot Launches Online Rental Reservations; Opens New Rental Locations

This new online technology saves Pro and DIY customers time and trips to the store. Tweet this

"This new online technology saves Pro and DIY customers time and trips to the store because they can conveniently check equipment availability and reserve what they need in advance to get in and out of our rental centers more quickly than ever," said Richard Porter, vice president of The Home Depot Rental. "For urgent needs at the job site or in the midst of that weekend project, customers can also check availability at multiple locations and make reservations on their phone or other mobile device."

After piloting online reservations in the Atlanta, Charlotte and Houston markets, The Home Depot has made the system available to rental customers across North America.

The Home Depot also has opened eight new Rental Centers since January, further expanding its leadership as the largest equipment rental network in the U.S. The new locations include:

ABOUT THE HOME DEPOT

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,298 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

