The Home Depot Launches the Path to Pro Network, Unique Jobseeker Platform Focused on the Skilled Trades

Platform helps jobseekers showcase their trades experience and connect with hiring trades professionals

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Home Depot® launched a new jobseeker marketplace created to connect skilled tradespeople to hiring trades professionals in the construction and home improvement industries.

According to a new survey conducted by The Home Depot in partnership with Morning Consult, half of trades professionals (50%) say that determining whether an applicant is qualified for a job is an obstacle to hiring. Skilled trades jobseekers can visit PathtoPro.com to create a profile, upload their resume and add photos of their work to connect with The Home Depot's Pro customers looking to hire in their local area. To help jobseekers showcase their skills, the Path to Pro Network features skill badges that indicate if someone has accredited training, is a U.S. Military Veteran, or has graduated from The Home Depot's free trades training program.

"There is not a leading jobseeker platform for the skilled trades and The Home Depot is committed to connecting skilled tradespeople with our Pro customers for jobs," said Eric Schelling, vice president of global talent acquisition at The Home Depot. "The Path to Pro Network was designed to provide jobseekers with new career networking opportunities in the trades. Building a profile in the Path to Pro Network is the best way to showcase to potential employers that you have what it takes to work in the skilled trades."

The Path to Pro Network is part of The Home Depot's larger Path to Pro program to help address the growing skilled labor shortage in the U.S. and build the next generation of trades professionals. Launched in 2021, the Path to Pro Skills Program offers a free training program for those interested in pursuing and growing a career in the skilled trades and prepares them for their first job. Visit PathtoPro.com to learn more.

