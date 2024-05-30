The Home Depot Names Jordan Broggi Executive Vice President of Customer Experience and President of Online

Matt Carey to Retire from The Home Depot After 16 Years of Service

ATLANTA, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, appointed Jordan Broggi as executive vice president (EVP) of customer experience and president of online, effective June 3, 2024. In the role of EVP of customer experience, he will be responsible for leading the vision, design, and development of new and innovative solutions to drive a seamless experience for the millions of customers who turn to The Home Depot for their home improvement projects – in stores, online, or on mobile devices. He will also retain leadership of the company's online business, overseeing online operations, merchandising strategy and customer experience for The Home Depot's digital properties.

Broggi has been with The Home Depot for 11 years, most recently as senior vice president and president of online. He has served as senior vice president of finance, where he was the primary finance partner to the company's U.S. business and was responsible for planning, forecasting and guiding execution of the company's P&L and capital plan. Additionally, he has held roles across merchandising finance, supply chain finance, financial planning and analysis and strategic business development. Prior to joining the company, Broggi held various positions in finance and strategy at LexisNexis and Bain & Company.

"Jordan is a fantastic leader with a deep understanding of our customers and our business," said Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO. "In his role as president of our online business, he brought data-driven innovation and value to the millions of customers and suppliers who use our website and mobile app. I look forward to his leadership and expertise as we continue to remove friction from our customers' interconnected experience."

Matt Carey, who was most recently EVP of customer experience, will retire from The Home Depot on December 31, 2024, after 16 years with the company. He will continue to serve as an EVP in an advisory capacity until his retirement. Carey led the transformational efforts to re-imagine all aspects of The Home Depot's IT infrastructure and approach to software development. Under his leadership, The Home Depot successfully built the technology infrastructure of an advanced retailer including store mobility, price management, auto-replenishment, global sourcing, interconnected retail, advanced analytics and much more.

"Matt leaves a legacy of exceptional accomplishments that have helped The Home Depot evolve to meet the changing needs of our customers," said Decker. "Since he joined the company in 2008, he has spearheaded an enormous technology transformation across our stores, supply chain, merchandising and digital presence. Today, The Home Depot is one of the largest truly interconnected retailers in the world. The Home Depot is a better company because of Matt's tremendous contributions, and I wish him the best in his retirement."

