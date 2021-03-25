The Home Depot Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Help Communities "Bring On Spring"

"After an exceedingly tough year, we know communities are ready to get outside and take on spring projects from painting to landscaping," said Jeff Kinnaird, executive vice president of merchandising for The Home Depot. "We are excited to partner with Habitat for Humanity to provide the products and know-how to meet the needs of communities looking to complete spring projects."

The spring donation from The Home Depot builds on the decade-long partnership between Habitat for Humanity and The Home Depot Foundation. Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has granted more than $24 million to Habitat's Repair Corps program to build, repair or rehabilitate veteran homes. The first spring project to be completed this season will be landscaping and fencing at the first-ever Female Veterans Village in Brevard County, Florida, which was originally built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Brevard County through a grant from The Home Depot Foundation.

"Everyone deserves to have a safe, decent, and affordable place to live and be proud to call home," said Colleen Finn Ridenhour, chief development officer at Habitat for Humanity International. "Revitalization looks different in each neighborhood and The Home Depot's donation will help us continue to partner with communities to address their local concerns and improve the lives of residents."

This spring, The Home Depot is encouraging doers at every skill and interest level to take on new projects to Bring on Spring. To find step-by-step instructions, how-to videos, and more for over 3,000 DIY projects, visit homedepot.com/springDIY. To learn more about the work of The Home Depot Foundation, visit homedepotfoundation.org

