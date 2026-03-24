The Home Depot Subsidiary SRS Distribution Enters into Agreement to Acquire Wholesale HVAC Distributor Mingledorff's

Expands Distribution Offerings and Capabilities for Pro Customers,

Increases The Home Depot's Total Addressable Market to $1.2 Trillion

MCKINNEY, Texas and ATLANTA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SRS Distribution Inc., a subsidiary of The Home Depot®, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mingledorff's, Inc., a leading wholesale distributor of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, parts and supplies, serving residential and commercial customers through 42 locations in five states across the southeastern U.S.

The Home Depot is building differentiated offerings and capabilities to better serve Pro customers. Through its subsidiary SRS, the company has also established a leading position in specialty trade distribution across multiple verticals including roofing and building products, interior and construction products, landscape and pool. SRS's acquisition of Mingledorff's adds HVAC distribution as a new vertical.

Mingledorff's brings an extensive product portfolio, robust distribution network and established customer relationships that are highly complementary to SRS's existing business, positioning the company to win greater share of wallet in the fragmented building materials distribution industry. HVAC distribution represents a total addressable market of approximately $100 billion and will increase The Home Depot's total addressable market to $1.2 trillion.

"The momentum we've seen in the SRS business is a testament to its strong customer value proposition and execution," said Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO of The Home Depot. "SRS is a growth engine for The Home Depot, and we continue to drive significant synergies that enable us to bring more innovation and value to our Pro customers. The addition of Mingledorff's will give us an incredible opportunity to build an enterprise-wide platform in HVAC equipment, replacement parts and supplies, creating another entry point into the broader distribution space."

"We are thrilled to welcome Mingledorff's to the SRS family, establishing another vertical that allows us to serve new Pro contractors while enhancing our product offering to our existing builder, general contractor and multifamily customers more holistically than ever before," said Dan Tinker, CEO of SRS. "By adding a quality HVAC platform alongside our premier roofing, interior and exterior building materials, landscape and pool businesses, we can offer our customers unmatched product options and streamlined fulfillment—all from a single, trusted distribution partner."

"Joining forces with SRS and The Home Depot marks an incredible new chapter in our company's history and gives us a powerful platform to broaden our reach and impact," said David Kesterton, president and CEO of Mingledorff's. "As a family-owned business with a long-standing heritage of service, we have always prioritized deep partnerships and an unwavering commitment to our customers' success. We're excited to expand our service-first mission while becoming an integral part of the premier destination for Pros in the industry."

Kesterton, as well as his senior leadership team, will continue to lead Mingledorff's as part of the SRS organization.

Transaction Terms

The closing of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed during the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The transaction is expected to be funded through cash on hand and debt. The company does not expect this acquisition to impact the return to its target 2.0x leverage ratio, which is anticipated to occur by the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2027. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Advisors

BofA Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to The Home Depot in connection with the transaction. Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig LLP served as legal counsel to Mingledorff's.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of fiscal 2025, the company operated a total of 2,359 retail stores and over 1,250 SRS locations across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

About SRS

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, SRS Distribution has grown to become one of the fastest-growing building products distributors in North America. Since the company's inception, it has established a differentiated growth strategy and entrepreneurial culture that is focused on serving customers, partnering with suppliers, and attracting the industry's best talent. SRS Distribution, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Home Depot, currently operates under a family of distinct local brands encompassing more than 1,250 locations across all 50 states and 5 Canadian provinces. For more information, visit www.srsdistribution.com.

About Mingledorff's

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Mingledorff's is a leading wholesale distributor of HVAC equipment, parts and supplies to its residential and commercial professional customer base. With 42 locations across 5 states throughout the southeastern U.S., Mingledorff's provides Pros with an extensive HVAC product assortment blended with a best-in-class customer experience.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations and projections of The Home Depot, Inc. ("The Home Depot" and, collectively with its subsidiaries unless the context otherwise indicates, the "Company") about future events, and may use words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "expect," "target," "prospects," "potential," "commit" and "forecast," or words of similar import or meaning or refer to future time periods. Forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the proposed acquisition of Mingledorff's (the "potential acquisition"); the potential benefits of the potential acquisition, including with respect to future financial performance; the anticipated timing of closing of the potential acquisition (including timing to obtain necessary regulatory approvals); and the anticipated funding for the potential acquisition. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2026 (the "2025 10-K") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and also as described from time to time in reports subsequently filed by the Company, as well as the following: the possibility that the potential acquisition does not close on the anticipated timeframe or at all (including due to failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals); risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the potential acquisition, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the potential acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; disruption from the potential acquisition making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; negative effects of announcing the potential acquisition or the consummation of the potential acquisition on the market price of the Company's common stock, credit ratings or operating results or on relationships with customers, suppliers and other counterparties; costs associated with the potential acquisition; unknown liabilities; and the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the potential acquisition.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond the Company's control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to the Company – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and its expectations and projections. In addition to the risks and uncertainties referenced above, there may be other factors that the Company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because the Company does not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the SEC and in its other public statements.

SOURCE The Home Depot