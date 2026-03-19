The Home Depot Teams Up with David Beckham to Bring the FIFA World Cup 2026™ To Backyards Across the Country

The Home Depot sweepstakes, exclusive in-store and online offers, and in-person experiences give fans the tools to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026™ on their turf

ATLANTA, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot, the Official Home Improvement Retailer of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, has teamed up with soccer club owner and former player David Beckham to encourage soccer fans to bring the energy of the World Cup into their backyards.

The campaign kicks off with an exclusive World Cup Sweepstakes, giving one lucky fan a $10,000 Home Depot gift card to get their backyard World Cup ready, along with a trip package for two to attend the World Cup Final in New York.

The Home Depot teams up with David Beckham to bring the energy of the World Cup to fans. David Beckham Joins Team Home Depot The Home Depot Teams Up with David Beckham

Fans can also receive an Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ adidas scarf with the purchase of select Makita power tools — available in-store and online, with the scarf shipped directly to customers following purchase confirmation. Additionally, parents can sign up their littlest fans to participate in soccer-themed workshops.

On the ground, The Home Depot is inviting fans to official FIFA Fan Festivals™, where they can experience 'Beckham's Backyard' — one-of-a-kind immersive spaces that welcome the world into a Beckham-inspired backyard, showing fans how they can prepare to host their own watch parties, complete with pitch perfect grass.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is a once-in-a-generation moment for North America and one we know is important to The Home Depot customer," said Molly Battin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of The Home Depot. "We are thrilled to join forces with FIFA to create a series of exclusive experiences that bring that energy into homes across the country. Whether you're hosting a watch party or enjoying the tournament with your family for the first time, we're here to help make your backyard the best seat in the house so you can enjoy every moment of the action."

David Beckham Joins Team Home Depot

David Beckham, whose career spanned the Premier League, La Liga, and Major League Soccer, is joining The Home Depot as part of its FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaign, appearing in national commercials and exclusive digital content launching later this spring.

"Some of my favorite soccer memories are watching big matches with friends and family," said Beckham. "The World Cup creates that kind of excitement everywhere — not just in the stadiums, but in homes too. I love the idea of fans creating their own match-day atmosphere at home."

The Home Depot's 'Beckham's Backyard' experiences, inspired by Beckham's love of gardening and entertaining, will feature interactive soccer programming and activities that celebrate the doers who make match day happen — blending the excitement of live soccer with the spirit of getting the job done.

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Experience On the Field & In Your Backyard

The Home Depot is giving fans even more ways to get in on the games with the ultimate fan sweepstakes. Starting March 19, fans can enter through The Home Depot app for a chance to win a trip package for two to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final in New York, plus a $10,000 Home Depot gift card for the ultimate backyard makeover — perfect for tailgating and watching the tournament in style. Additional winners will receive a pair of match tickets in their preferred market, and other lucky fans will take home an official FIFA World Cup 2026™ replica match ball.

From the Pitch to the Aisle

Starting in May, customers who purchase select Makita power tools — including brushless drill sets, circular saws and reciprocating saws — will receive a free Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ adidas scarf, exclusively at The Home Depot. Additionally, parents can register their future doers to participate in a soccer-themed Kids Workshop — happening at all store locations on June 6th — giving kids a way to celebrate the World Cup through creativity and hands-on building.

Between now and the tournament, The Home Depot's 475,000 associates across North America will be outfitted in a special-edition orange FIFA World Cup 2026™ apron featuring the tournament logo alongside The Home Depot's iconic branding — bringing the excitement of FIFA World Cup action to Home Depot stores.

Visit www.homedepot.com for more exclusive content, giveaways and excitement from the Official Home Improvement Retailer of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company operated a total of 2,359 retail stores and over 1,250 SRS locations across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE The Home Depot