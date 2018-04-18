The Home Depot to Hire 1,000 Technology Professionals

In December 2017, the company announced investments related to its store and online shopping experience, supply chain and delivery capabilities, and associate and workforce management systems. Many of these initiatives require advanced software engineering, system engineering, UX design and product management.

"With the rapidly changing retail environment, this is easily one of the most exciting places to work in technology," said Matt Carey, EVP and chief information officer of The Home Depot. "Our team is building some of the most advanced software anywhere to help customers shop whenever, wherever and however they want."

Recently named one of Fast Company's 50 Most Innovative Companies, The Home Depot's technology team uses the latest modern development stacks and agile practices across public and private cloud platforms. Additionally, the team leverages artificial intelligence, augmented reality, big data, machine learning, and voice and visual recognition capabilities to build award-winning experiences for customers and associates.

Interested in working in technology at The Home Depot? Hear CIO Matt Carey discuss how the team builds customer-first solutions using the latest software engineering techniques in this edition of the "Give Me an H" podcast and see open positions at careers.homedepot.com/technology.

