The Home Depot to Present at the J.P. Morgan 7th Annual Retail Round-Up Virtual Conference

ATLANTA, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced today that Richard McPhail, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 7th Annual Retail Round-Up Virtual Conference. The presentation will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET on April 15, 2021.

The presentation will be webcast live over the internet at http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations. A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations." The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,298 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE The Home Depot

