THE HOME DEPOT UNVEILS SEASONAL SAVINGS DURING SPRING BLACK FRIDAY EVENT

02 Apr, 2024, 08:00 ET
ATLANTA, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot is kicking off its Spring Black Friday, setting up customers to go from doing to done with month-long seasonal savings on products to make their homes warm-weather ready. From April 4 - 28, 2024, The Home Depot invites doers to discover and shop incredible discounts on a wide range of spring home improvement essentials, including plants, mulch, landscaping tools, grills, outdoor power equipment and more – prepping for an unforgettable season of curb appeal, spring cleaning, gardening and barbecue-bash hosting.
"Our customers can look forward to amazing deals on the quality, innovative brands they know and trust. This event is our way of helping doers make the most of the spring season," said Billy Bastek, executive vice president of merchandising for The Home Depot. "Whether our customers are looking for a new grill to enjoy with family and friends or colorful flowers and seasonal vegetables to refresh their gardens, our highly anticipated Spring Black Friday event promises savings on a wide variety of products to help them transform their homes."
With new savings being unveiled throughout April, The Home Depot's Spring Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on seasonal must-haves for both indoor and outdoor do-it-yourself needs at an exceptional value.
- Savings in Full Bloom: Green thumbs rejoice! With incredible savings on a variety of gardening supplies, plants, mulch, landscaping tools and more, the grass will be greener and the flowers brighter. Different plants thrive in different growing conditions, which is why every Garden Center at The Home Depot takes extra care to ensure the plants they carry are suitable for local climates. Customers can visit their local Home Depot stores for regionalized deals on products including 2-quart SuperCal petunias, 2-quart Rio Dipladenias, Bonnie 4.5-inch Veggies and Herbs as well as 4-inch Ground Covers.
- Great Deals for Good Company: From stylish seating options to grills and outdoor décor, customers can create a comfortable and stylish oasis for relaxation and entertainment with significant discounts. Premium patio furniture options include StyleWell Park Pointe Four-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set and Hampton Bay Laurel Oaks Outdoor Patio Dining Set with CushionGuard. The Home Depot is also offering free assembly and delivery on select grills at $399 or more, purchased in-store, to help backyard chefs elevate their grilling game.
- Battery-Powered and Budget-Friendly: Tackle home improvement projects with top-notch brands like RYOBI, Milwaukee, Makita and DeWalt, featuring discounts on a wide range of outdoor power tools, hand tools, and tool storage solutions. Whichever tool platforms customers choose, there's a battery system that makes spring projects seamless by powering all their favorite tools, such as Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless String Grass Trimmer with Attachment Capability (Tool-Only), DeWalt 20V MAX 125 MPH 450 CFM Brushless Cordless Battery Powered Blower (Tool Only) and RYOBI ONE+ 18V EZClean 320 PSI Power Cleaner.
For everything needed for spring, customers can visit their local Home Depot stores or browse online at www.homedepot.com/springblackfriday April 4 – 28, 2024, while supplies last.
ABOUT THE HOME DEPOT
The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of fiscal year 2023, the company operated a total of 2,335 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 465,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.
SOURCE The Home Depot
