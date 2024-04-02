THE HOME DEPOT UNVEILS SEASONAL SAVINGS DURING SPRING BLACK FRIDAY EVENT

ATLANTA, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- The Home Depot is kicking off its Spring Black Friday, setting up customers to go from doing to done with month-long seasonal savings on products to make their homes warm-weather ready. From April 4 - 28, 2024, The Home Depot invites doers to discover and shop incredible discounts on a wide range of spring home improvement essentials, including plants, mulch, landscaping tools, grills, outdoor power equipment and more – prepping for an unforgettable season of curb appeal, spring cleaning, gardening and barbecue-bash hosting.

"Our customers can look forward to amazing deals on the quality, innovative brands they know and trust. This event is our way of helping doers make the most of the spring season," said Billy Bastek, executive vice president of merchandising for The Home Depot. "Whether our customers are looking for a new grill to enjoy with family and friends or colorful flowers and seasonal vegetables to refresh their gardens, our highly anticipated Spring Black Friday event promises savings on a wide variety of products to help them transform their homes."

With new savings being unveiled throughout April, The Home Depot's Spring Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on seasonal must-haves for both indoor and outdoor do-it-yourself needs at an exceptional value.

For everything needed for spring, customers can visit their local Home Depot stores or browse online at www.homedepot.com/springblackfriday April 4 – 28, 2024, while supplies last.

ABOUT THE HOME DEPOT

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of fiscal year 2023, the company operated a total of 2,335 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 465,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

