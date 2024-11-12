The Honey Baked Ham Company Launches 2024 Holiday Menu

From Time-Honored Traditions to Newer Favorites, Every Bite is a Celebration with HoneyBaked's Holiday Offerings

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honey Baked Ham Company®, the iconic name in premium hams and delectable feasts, is excited to announce its holiday menu for 2024, delivering the timeless taste of celebration to holiday tables.

The Honey Baked Ham Company's Ham and Turkey Feast

"HoneyBaked® has been a part of family traditions for generations, thanks to premium, delicious menu offerings like our signature Honey Baked Ham® with a sweet, crunchy glaze that's unlike anything else, along with mouthwatering sides and desserts," said Tripp McLaughlin, CMO of The Honey Baked Ham Company. "We are excited to continue to play a role in holiday tables this season."

HoneyBaked's 2024 Holiday Menu Offerings

This Thanksgiving, HoneyBaked's delicious hams and turkey breasts with their signature sweet and crunchy glaze make for the perfect centerpiece at any holiday celebration, while sides like Maple Sweet Potato Souffle, Double Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese, Green Bean Casserole and Tuscan Broccoli complete the spread.

Bone-In Half Ham: Smoked for up to 24 hours and hand-crafted with a signature sweet and crunchy glaze. Spiral sliced, fully-cooked, and ready to serve.

Turkey Breast: Available in Roasted and Smoked flavors, it's slow-smoked and perfectly seasoned premium 100 percent white meat. Hand-crafted in-store with the signature sweet and crunchy glaze, fully-cooked and ready to serve.

Boneless Ham: A whole-size, boneless ham smoked 10-11 hours for a milder, lighter flavor. Hand-crafted with the signature sweet and crunchy glaze, fully-cooked and ready to serve

Honey Baked Ham & Turkey Feast: A bone-in-half ham and turkey breast, both topped with HoneyBaked's signature sweet and crunchy glaze. Choose from four Heat & Serve sides such as Maple Sweet Potato Souffle, Double Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese, Green Bean Casserole or Tuscan Broccoli.

Turkey & 3 Sides Meal: Choose from either a Roasted or Smoked Turkey Breast with HoneyBaked's sweet and crunchy glaze, accompanied by your choice of three Heat & Serve Sides.

Take & Bake Ham & Cheddar Biscuits: Take & Bake biscuits feature Honey Baked Ham & cheddar cheese generously piled on eight Southern-style buttermilk biscuits and topped with savory Garlic Herb Butter and Sweet Honey Glaze Sauce. Just bake for 20 minutes.

Take & Bake Sliders: A 12-pack of sliders available in two flavors, original Ham & Swiss or savory Garlic Herb Turkey & Cheddar. Both served on King's Hawaiian Rolls and ready in 20 minutes.

To make the holiday season even sweeter, HoneyBaked is offering exclusive holiday offers when customers shop and buy online to save more and beat the holiday rush:

Take $7 off a Bone-In Half Ham or Whole Boneless Ham or take $10 off a Holiday Meal. Valid only on Sunday, November 24 and Monday, November 25 .

HoneyBaked also offers premium gifting options that will elevate the holiday season. Surprise hosts with the signature Honey Baked Ham, spiral sliced and ready to serve, or opt for the flexibility of HoneyBaked gift cards, allowing hosts to choose their favorite spread.

The full menu is available at your nearest HoneyBaked location . You can also visit honeybaked.com/holiday for all your holiday needs, including to buy online and pick up in-store for any holiday gathering.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company:

For more than 65 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life's special moments. HoneyBaked's origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the family-owned company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat and serve sides, desserts, sandwiches, and more. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you're dining in store, picking up or ordering online. For more information visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest, and TikTok .

