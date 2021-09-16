The Honorable Madelyn R. Creedon, Major General Sharon Dunbar (USAF, Ret.), And Angela M. Ambrose Join National Defense University Foundation Board Of Directors

"With their substantial national security expertise and senior federal service experience, the Honorable Madelyn R. Creedon, Major General Sharon Dunbar (USAF, Ret.) and Angela M. Ambrose will make an enormous and measurable impact on the NDU Foundation Board's ability to contribute to NDU excellence," NDU Foundation Chairman Rear Admiral Michael Manazir (USN, Ret.) said. "Each has a keen understanding of, and commitment to, our nation's most valuable asset: the development of the next generation of U.S., Joint and Coalition military, civilian, and diplomatic national security leaders."

New NDU Foundation Board Members:

The Honorable Madelyn R. Creedon, President of Green Marble Group LLC, Research Professor at George Washington University's Elliot School of International Affairs, and Non-Resident Senior Fellow at Brookings Institution. During Creedon's 36 years of federal government leadership in the national security arena, she served as Principal Deputy Administrator, U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)/ National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA); Assistant Secretary of Defense for Global Strategic Affairs in the U.S. Department of Defense's Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy; Principal Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs, DOE/NNSA; as well as senior staff and counsel for the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee.

"The NDU Foundation Board appointment of the Honorable Madelyn R. Creedon, Major General Sharon Dunbar (USAF, Ret.) and Angela M. Ambrose marks a major milestone in our ability to provide NDU with the support it needs to fulfill the Chairman's vision for professional military education," NDU Foundation President and CEO James Schmeling noted. "Their first-hand knowledge of NDU will be pivotal and I am enormously pleased to welcome each to the Board."

About the National Defense University Foundation

Located at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., the NDU Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization focused exclusively on supporting NDU. The Foundation provides NDU with vital resources to protect our democracy and ensure peace by educating and developing agile leaders prepared to think critically and operate strategically in an increasingly dynamic, complex, and unpredictable international security environment.

About the National Defense University

Under the direction of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, NDU is the nation's preeminent higher education institution for advanced national security strategy and leadership development. NDU's five accredited post-graduate colleges have prepared over 20,000 civilian and military professionals from the U.S. and over 75 allied countries to serve as tomorrow's decision and policy makers at the highest levels of command in military, government, and private industry. To learn more, please visit NDU.edu and NDUFoundation.org

