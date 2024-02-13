THE HOUSE OF HARRY WINSTON OPENS A NEW RETAIL SALON IN HANGZHOU, CHINA

Harry Winston, Inc.

13 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Harry Winston, the legendary "King of Diamonds," and international luxury brand is pleased to announce the opening of its newest retail salon in Hangzhou, China. Located on the first floor of the prestigious Hangzhou Tower, in the bustling heart of the Wulin commercial district, the new 140-square meter salon will house Harry Winston's exquisite jewelry and timepiece collections, including the finest diamonds and rarest gemstones available today.

"Revered for its rich cultural and historic heritage, Hangzhou, now the capital city of Zhejiang Province, is one of the vital cultural and economic centers of China, with an incredibly vibrant spirit," said Nayla Hayek, CEO of Harry Winston, Inc.  "The opening of Harry Winston's new salon, marks its eighth location in mainland China, and brings the House's timeless legacy to a city with over two thousand years of history."

The new salon welcomes guests through a beautiful crème travertine stone façade, accented with four light boxes on the street level, while the entrance inside of the tower features the House's iconic gated entry way embellished with signature gold rosette motifs.

The interior reflects the timeless heritage of the House with a contemporary glamour.  A soft taupe and grey color palette adds to the warmth and serenity of the space, while custom designed lacquer and antique furniture, sumptuous silks and bespoke chandeliers reflect a variation on traditional Winston style.  The elegant layout features dedicated areas for the House's fine jewelry and timepieces, bridal collections and high jewelry, in addition to a luxurious private selling room that ensures the discreet and highly personalized shopping experience the House is known for. 

ABOUT HARRY WINSTON

Founded in New York City, in 1932, The House of Harry Winston continues to set the standard for the ultimate in fine jewelry and high-end watch making.  From the acquisition of some of the world's most famous gemstones, including the Jonker, Hope, Winston Legacy and Winston Blue Diamonds, to adorning Hollywood's leading ladies on the red carpet, for over eight decades, Harry Winston has been a symbol of the best there is. 

