The HOW Agency, a 5W Company, Honored in The Manifest's Most Reviewed B2B Leaders in New York City 2024

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manifest, a B2B business website, has announced its data-driven rankings for the most reviewed and recommended B2B companies in New York City for 2024, naming The HOW Agency, a 5W Company, to their list of top TikTok advertising companies.

"TikTok is an incredibly competitive platform, and it takes a knowledgeable team with a strategic approach for brands to excel," said 5WPR Founder and Chairman, Ronn Torossian. "We're honored for The HOW Agency to be recognized for providing outstanding work. This recognition directly reflects the results and relationships they cultivate with their client partners and is well-deserved."

The annual Most Reviewed Company Award by The Manifest aims to highlight the impact of establishing genuine trust between service providers and their clients. For every category, 15 leaders are presented and chosen based on the volume of honest testimonials they've received over the past twelve months.

HOW, a 5W agency, is a digital marketing agency driven by a belief in radical accountability: every digital dollar must be able to demonstrate how it grows businesses and creates opportunities. With clients spanning both B2C and B2B, HOW's work has been recognized by industry leaders such as the PR Daily Social Media and Digital Awards and was named a 2023 Top 20 Digital Marketing Agency of the Year. For more information visit HOW's website.

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

