The HOW Agency Named Winner in the Innovation SABRE Awards 2024

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HOW Agency, a full-service digital agency and subsidiary of 5WPR, announced today that its work for client Orveon has won in the Innovation SABRE Awards 2024, in the Best Use of LinkedIn category.

As the social media agency of record for Orveon, the parent company of legacy beauty brands Laura Mercier, bareMinerals, and Buxom Cosmetics, the HOW team's campaign aimed to establish the company's digital presence. The team sought to raise awareness among industry professionals and investors while debuting the brand on LinkedIn to a global audience.

"A successful social campaign requires a deep understanding of where your audience is, and specialized approach to the platform on which you're trying to reach them," said Paul Miser, EVP and Group Director of The HOW Agency. "HOW crafted a strategy that included creating a unique tone of voice and visual identity that was brought to life through thematic, relevant content that highlights the brand's values and goals. The team should be incredibly proud of the results they delivered for our client, and for exceeding expectations."

The winners of the Innovation SABRE Awards were announced at the end of March and will be honored during the PRovoke North America Summit at the Whitby Hotel in NYC on May 1, 2024.

