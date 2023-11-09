The HOW Agency Named Winner of Platinum MarCom Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HOW Agency , a full-service digital agency and subsidiary of 5WPR , is pleased to announce its work for client ThriftBooks has been recognized as a Platinum winner in the 2023 MarCom Awards.

As social media agency of record for ThriftBooks, the world's largest independent bookseller, the HOW team's campaign grew and engaged the company's social community, ultimately deepening brand recognition and admiration by prioritizing social engagement, recognizing, and empowering customers and building digital brand advocates.

"A successful social campaign requires continuous creativity, innovation, and dedication - and of course, a bold and brave client. It takes commitment to finding and delivering solutions, pushing boundaries, and pivoting when the landscape changes," said Paul Miser, EVP and Group Director of The HOW Agency. "The team should be incredibly proud of delivering these results that went beyond expectation and resulted in this outstanding accomplishment, and I look forward to continuing this momentum as we grow The HOW Agency."

MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievements by marketing and communication professionals. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.

Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talents exceed a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. There were over 6500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and 47 other countries.

About HOW

HOW, a 5W agency, is a digital marketing agency driven by a belief in radical accountability: every digital dollar must be able to demonstrate how it grows businesses and creates opportunities. With clients spanning both B2C and B2B, HOW's work has been recognized by industry leaders such as the PR Daily Social Media and Digital Awards and was named a 2023 Top 20 Digital Marketing Agency of the Year. For more information visit howagency.co .

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C ( Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality , Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO).

