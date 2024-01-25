The HOW Agency Wins Gold AVA Digital Award for Social Campaign, Digital Marketing

The agency, a 5WPR subsidiary, receives the accolade on behalf of its work in the travel and tourism space for client David's Vacation Club Rentals

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HOW Agency, a full-service digital agency and subsidiary of 5WPR, is pleased to announce its work for client David's Vacation Club Rentals (DVCR) has been recognized as a Gold winner in the 2024 AVA Digital Awards in the Social Campaign, Digital Marketing category.

As digital agency partner to DVCR, the oldest, largest, and most trusted source for rentals of Disney Vacation Club Villas, the HOW team significantly increased bookings and revenue through paid social campaigns, enhancing overall campaign efficiencies and delivering an over 55% increase in outbound click through rate (CTR) for the company.

"HOW implemented a full-funnel approach to deliver a solution and ultimately outstanding results, increasing the client's audience size and connecting with high-intent users who responded to the campaign in the most impactful ways – raising awareness while securing deposits for reservations directly attributed to our paid campaigns," said Paul Miser, EVP and Group Director of The HOW Agency. "We are honored to receive this award, and it is a testament to the dedication and continued innovation of the team behind the work and the relationship we have with our trusted client partner DVCR."

AVA Digital recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communications. AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

Winners were selected from over 200 categories in audio, video, and web-based production. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the AVA Digital Awards website at www.avaawards.com.

About HOW

HOW, a 5W agency, is a digital marketing agency driven by a belief in radical accountability: every digital dollar must be able to demonstrate how it grows businesses and creates opportunities. With clients spanning both B2C and B2B, HOW's work has been recognized by industry leaders such as the PR Daily Social Media and Digital Awards and was named a 2023 Top 20 Digital Marketing Agency of the Year. For more information visit howagency.co.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards® and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected]

212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations