'The Hub on LATV,' a Broadcast Series Powered by Social Media and Influencers, Premieres this Fall on LATV Networks

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hub on LATV, the first primetime show to take the tedious task of sifting through social media out of peoples hands and onto their TV screens, premieres September 25th at 9:30p PT/8:30p ET on LATV Networks. The brand new series will explore viral trends affecting Millennials and Latinx audiences, while executing a deep dive into social media driven topics.

Bruno Seros-Ulloa, former host of LATV's The Zoo and Natasha Martinez , co-host of LATV's Get it Girl, will provide their weekly dose of dissected social media - a selection of "must-sees" from your favorite platforms. With segments such as "Real Talk" and "Scroll Control," The Hub on LATV lets viewers scroll along with the hosts and become a part of the discussion resulting in a unique interactive experience for a generation of Latinos that leads the market in mobile content consumption.

The Hub on LATV will also address the myriad of ways in which social media affects us, both positively and negatively, through lively debates and discussions on the latest trends, apps and viral events. Incubated under LATV's Influencer Marketing 2.0 content strategy, each episode of The Hub On LATV will also feature celebrity influencer guests such as Latin Trap sensation Jon Z .

"At a time when the use of social media is becoming increasingly ubiquitous, The Hub on LATV offers something novel and unique to the broadcast space," said co-host Bruno Seros-Ulloa. "I have always felt like I spend too much time looking through my social feeds - this is the answer to that problem."

The Hub on LATV adds to LATV's stellar fall premiere week which includes new shows such as LGBTQ+ empowerment series, The Q Agenda and brand new episodes of hit shows Get it Girl, Checkitow and The Zoo. The Hub on LATV will also produce digital-first content and host live Instagram feeds during the most exclusive and elusive events from coast to coast.

