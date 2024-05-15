The Huntington National Bank names Angie Klett President of Huntington Insurance, Inc.

Klett will lead the bank's insurance business, succeeding Mary Beth Sullivan who will retire from Huntington

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN), parent company of The Huntington National Bank ("Huntington"), announced today the appointment of Angie Klett as President of Huntington Insurance, Inc. Klett will be responsible for the growth of the insurance business and oversee all aspects of Huntington Insurance, including commercial insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, personal lines insurance, and title and captive insurance.

Angie Klett, President of Huntington Insurance, Inc.

"Huntington Insurance serves customers across almost every line of business, and we are committed to its continued growth. Angie brings strong industry expertise, a growth mindset, and a well-rounded leadership experience to this key role," said Consumer & Regional Banking President Brant Standridge.

Klett's appointment follows Mary Beth Sullivan's upcoming retirement from Huntington on July 1, 2024, after a nearly 20-year career at Huntington.

"Mary Beth has played a fundamental role in shaping the growth and expansion of Huntington Insurance. We are well-positioned to continue providing exceptional insights, expertise, and service to our insurance customers," added Standridge.

Prior to joining Huntington, Klett most recently served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Nationwide Insurance, where she led mergers and acquisitions, ventures, and strategic partnerships. While in this role, Klett also led Nationwide Brokerage Solutions. Prior to that, Klett served in key leadership roles across Nationwide in the finance, procurement, product development, technology, and business transformation spaces. Klett holds a bachelor's degree from Ohio Wesleyan University and is based in Central Ohio.

