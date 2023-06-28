THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK RANKS No. 1 AMONG REGIONAL BANKS IN THE J.D. POWER 2023 U.S. BANKING MOBILE APP SATISFACTION STUDY

News provided by

Huntington National Bank

28 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Award marks Huntington's fifth consecutive year leading the regional banking mobile app category

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, The Huntington National Bank has ranked highest in banking mobile app satisfaction among regional banks in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9155552-huntington-jd-power-regional-banking-mobile-app/

Continue Reading
Huntington mobile app
Huntington mobile app

"We're honored to receive this recognition for the fifth year in a row, which is a huge milestone in our digital roadmap," said Brant Standridge, President of Consumer and Regional Banking. "Customer preferences are always evolving, especially when it comes to mobile banking. Our digital strategy puts the customer at the center and guides us as we continue to innovate to anticipate their needs. This award is a reflection of our colleagues' hard work and our People-first, Digitally Powered strategy coming to life and delivering excellence."

According to the study's findings, digital features focused on personal financial management have become the drivers of standout customer engagement and satisfaction.

"We offer a variety of products and tools that are designed to empower customers to take charge of their money," said Mark Sheehan, Director of Deposits, Digital and Strategy. "We integrated these products into our mobile app so customers have instant access to tools that will help them save money, manage their spending and, ultimately, achieve their financial goals."

Some of these products and tools, accessible via Huntington's mobile app, include:

  • The Hub: Huntington's digital banking experience and suite of digital banking tools is built to help look out for customers and their financial futures. Free to all Huntington customers, The Hub is designed to help customers save more, manage their spending and keep their financial goals front and center.
  • Recommendations powered by data: A recent innovation of The Hub is a new catalog of Huntington's retail banking services that uses insights and data to suggest perks, specific products and targeted offers personally curated for each customer.
  • Huntington Heads Up: This feature provides real-time insights on spending and saving to help customers avoid inconveniences and make more informed decisions. The tool provides a variety of personal insights about customers' financial wellness as they set and reach their goals, based on their spending and saving habits.
  • Advisor Connect: A quick and personalized digital experience that asks customers a few short questions and matches them with a Huntington Advisor who best meets their needs and preferences.

Other recent innovations to the mobile app include the ability to view outside accounts in the Hub, create a financial roadmap, make recurring transfers and order checks.

The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study measures overall satisfaction with banking mobile apps based on four factors: navigation, speed, visual appeal and information/content. The study is based on responses from more than 5,188 retail bank customers nationwide. It was fielded in February and March of 2023.

Huntington also earned the top ranking in customer satisfaction in the North Central region and Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $189 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington National Bank

Also from this source

Huntington National Bank Launches New Home Mortgage Product for Historically Under-Resourced Communities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.