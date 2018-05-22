CLEVELAND, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on dozens of in-depth phone interviews with a variety of Fortune 500 companies, The Importance of Market Research for Validation and Decision Making explores the role of market research for validating insights and supporting decision making across an organization. Written by MarketResearch.com Managing Editor, Sarah Schmidt, this white paper puts the spotlight on why market research remains so important to organizations today.

The white paper is downloadable here: https://content.marketresearch.com/the-importance-of-market-research-for-validation-and-decision-making

According to Don Montuori, MRDC's vice president of publishing, "We've found that clients, regardless of industry, cited a handful of common reasons why and how they use market research – the 'job' the research performs."

The first of an upcoming series, this white paper covers:

Why you need industry data and analysis from a third party

How to use market research to help mitigate risks

Different types of market research you may find useful

How to assess the credibility of a market research provider

