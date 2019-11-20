The Inception Company Announces Enhancements to Pando

Additional browser support including Microsoft Edge (when released by Microsoft, expected January 15, 2020 ) and Firefox. After adding these browsers Pando will support the default browsers on Microsoft Windows (Edge), Mac OSX (Safari), and iOS on iPad (Safari), as well as Firefox, and of course the world's most popular browser, Google Chrome.

Enhanced onboarding success using new pre-event screening tools that allow users and the Pando Event Support Team to identify issues easily, automatically, and to collaborate even more effectively to resolve any problems in the lead up to the Pando event.

Ability to transition participants between on-wall and off-wall roles. This new capability allows off-wall participants to become on-wall participants (and vice-versa) at any time during the event, allowing any of the up to 5000 off-wall participants to become fully interactive participants in the program using their camera and microphone.

Breakout rooms. Pando will support up to 10 fully integrated breakout rooms of up to six participants per room. Per-room moderators will be able to screen share to present slides and videos as well as control the room's presentation. Additional event facilitators can join individual rooms to observe and provide input.

Matt Giegerich, CEO of The Inception Company, commented on the plans for Pando, "From the beginning, we set out to create a platform that would fill the gap between traditional virtual meetings and live meetings. Our clients have responded with overwhelming support, finding that Pando gives them options never before available and they have been using Pando for a growing number of diverse meetings. We are committed to continuing excellence and are looking forward to offering several enhancements in the coming year."

"We are focused on elevating the easy-to-use engagement features of Pando," added Shaun Urban, President of The Inception Company. "As our clients continue to use Pando creatively, they have provided suggestions and recommendations of the additions they would like to see. Our roadmap includes both proactive product enhancements, as well as new features that address our clients' requests."

The above group of enhancements will be fully implemented by February 2020.

About The Inception Company

The Inception Company is a technology-driven production company that builds engagement products and services to help our clients reach and connect more fully with their stakeholders, including virtual meeting platforms, broadcast, video, and meeting services solutions. Our newest innovation, Pando, was developed in response to clients' needs for a virtual meeting platform that delivers superior engagement and collaboration. Combining a studio crew, 40-foot video wall, in-person moderator or moderators, and seamless onboarding support by live helpdesk staff, Pando is a fully-produced event that delivers the experience and impact of an in-person meeting. Independently held, The Inception Company is headquartered in Fairfield NJ, with additional offices in New York NY, Blue Bell PA and San Francisco CA. For more information, visit www.pandomeetings.com or www.inceptioncompany.com

