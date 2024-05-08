The Independence Fund hosts "Beyond the Call" Luncheon Fundraiser to Support Caregivers of Our Nation's Heroes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independence Fund proudly presents "Beyond the Call" luncheon, a fundraising event dedicated to honoring and supporting the Caregivers of our nation's wounded Veterans. Join the event on May 16, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Duke Mansion in Charlotte, North Carolina. Individual tickets and larger sponsorships can be purchased here.

"We understand Caregivers play a vital role in supporting the health and wellness of our Veterans," says Sarah Verardo, CEO of The Independence Fund. "Our Beyond the Call luncheon will spotlight the impactful stories of some of our nation's heroes behind the heroes and help us continue providing connection and empowerment in caregiving through small group retreats."

May is recognized as the Month of the Military Caregiver, a time set aside to honor and highlight the critical role of those who selflessly care for wounded, injured, and ill service members. These individuals often balance numerous responsibilities, acting simultaneously as Caregivers, providers, and advocates. May also serves as Mental Health Awareness Month, emphasizing the significance of supporting the mental health of Caregivers and Veterans alike.

The Independence Fund recognizes the vital importance of providing support through various services and programs, such as our Caregiver program. This initiative offers respite and fosters camaraderie for individuals who devote themselves to the daily care of our Veterans. Through events like this luncheon, The Independence Fund aims to spotlight these often-overlooked heroes and raise funds to sustain programs that assist and uplift caregivers.

ABOUT THE INDEPENDENCE FUND:

Founded in the halls of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, The Independence Fund was born to care for our nation's most catastrophically wounded surviving service members from the Global War on Terror. With an expansion to caring for the warfighter's family and all generations of wounded, ill, and injured heroes. The Independence Fund stands in the gap to help combat Veterans, active military, and wartime Allies with unmet needs. By restoring independence to those who sacrificed their independence so that we can remain a nation of freedom, The Independence Fund deploys tangible programs to restore our Veterans' and families' physical, spiritual, and emotional health. Known for the hallmark all-terrain track wheelchair program, The Independence Fund has provided over 2,600 trackchairs to severely wounded American heroes.

