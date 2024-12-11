The Indian Skincare Brand Helping People Care for Melanated Skin (Without Trying to Change It)

A Skincare Range Addressing the Needs of Melanated Skin Without Trying to Change It.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin requires care, no matter what the color. Elume, a brand formulated and developed in India, is invested in helping individuals with melanated skin own their natural beauty with confidence. The brand is also in the process of entering the U.S. marketplace, where it hopes to empower a new and diverse American audience with its range of inclusive skincare products.

"Elume exists to help you be proud of your skin in all its natural glory!" exclaimed company representative Sukhbir Singh Chimni. "Our heart is to serve our customers, and our skincare range is created to address the needs of melanated skin — without trying to change it."

Along with exceptional service, Elume products lean on an elite combination of scientific research, natural ingredients (including exclusive botanical extracts), proprietary formulations, and advanced delivery systems.

The result is a line of skincare products that deliver superior efficacy, safety, and holistic benefits for the skin. These formulations are also carefully designed with melanated skin in mind and a desire to empower those with darker skin tones to be comfortable and confident as they are. This comes from a deep-rooted desire to counteract old ideologies that have resonated across India for generations and have manifested in the modern era through skin-whitening trends.

These past struggles have left deep scars on Indian culture. Companies like Elume are fighting back against that legacy by empowering those with melanated skin to care for themselves with quality products that don't lighten skin. They help it stay healthy just the way it is.

The Indian skincare brand has found such resounding success in its own country and home region that it is now bringing its popular products around the globe — including the United States, which it is in the process of entering. Soon, North American consumers will have access to quality skincare products that can help them care for their skin without changing it.

About Elume

Elume is a brand from Skin Habits Pvt. Ltd. and was launched in 2021 in the heart of North India, Chandigarh. The company operates with family values and an emphasis on a better tomorrow. This primarily focuses on leaving behind old, harmful ideologies that have resonated for generations. The Elume team has over 20 years of expertise in skincare and embraces an Asian-first philosophy founded on meticulous research in the areas of melanated skin, tropical weather, and a fast-paced lifestyle. Its products are dermatologically tested, PETA-approved cruelty-free, and manufactured at a WHO GMP-certified factory. Learn more at elume.in .

