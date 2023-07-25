The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Judith Marie Bikulege as a Pinnacle Life Member 2023 for her contributions to the field of Hospitality and Real Estate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Judith Marie Bikulege is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member 2023 for her contributions to the field of Hospitality and Real Estate.

Judith Marie Bikulege

Ms. Bikulege sought higher education at the University of Houston where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1990. Touting a successful career in both Real Estate and Hospitality, she has served as the senior managing director of real estate for Extended Stay America since 2021 and also as a self-employed consultant and independent contractor in her field since 2014.

With more than 40 years in the business, Ms. Bikulege asserts that she is highly motivated and is an experience executive skilled in orchestrating financial strategies, operations, and fiscal excellence for major private and publicly-held corporations. She has extraordinary negotiation skills that have been proven by demonstrable metrics that exceed industry averages for comparable transactions. She is valued for her depth and variety of experience, with extensive versatility in the hospitality and real estate industries and experience in finance, operations, asset management, and capital markets.

Launching her career at Aircoa, later known as Richfield Management, from 1980 to 1989, Ms. Bikulege transitioned to working with the Fine Hotels Company from 1989 to 1992. Rising quickly in the ranks, she later served as the vice president of acquisitions and finance for Gencom American Hospitality Inc. from 1992 to 1997 and the vice president of mergers and acquisitions for Patriot American from 1997 to 1999.

Ms. Bikulege is well-known by her peers as an accomplished business expert and has served as the chief investment officer for Extended Stay America from 2017 to 2021, as well as a previous post as the senior vice president of business affairs for the Morgans Hotel Group from 2002 to 2007 and executive vice president of capital markets for Gencom American Hospitality Inc. from 2007 to 2013.

Ms. Bikulege has been recognized throughout her career for her professionalism and skills with many accolades including being chosen among the 12 Inspirational Women to Finding the Future Hospitality on International Women's Day in 2021. She was also honored among the Top Influential Women in Hospitality by Hotel Management Magazine the same year.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Ms. Bikulege is an active member of The Castell Project, an organization that promotes women in the workforce; CHIEF, a private membership network focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders; and the AHLA Foundation, the latter of which she is active as a mentor for women in the hospitality industry.

SOURCE The Inner Circle