The Inner Circle acknowledges Aaditya Raut as an Inner Circle Lifetime

Aaditya Raut is a senior executive in banking, financial services, and financial technology, currently serving as vice president at EXL Service. In this role, he provides strategic leadership across operations, analytics, and product development, with responsibility for driving performance, innovation, and revenue growth within the banking and financial services sector.

Mr. Raut leads a global team of more than six hundred professionals across US, India and the Philippines, overseeing large scale delivery, client engagement, and end to end operational execution. His leadership is guided by four core pillars: client management, product development, people management, and profit and loss responsibility. Through this balanced approach, he has played a key role in strengthening client partnerships, scaling analytics driven solutions, and advancing high impact product initiatives.

From 2016 to 2017, Mr. Raut was instrumental in setting up and expanding the West Coast practice, supporting client engagement and growth across key financial services markets. His work in this area contributed to stronger regional presence and deeper client relationships.

Mr. Raut earned his Master of Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, completing his studies between 2011 and 2023. He also holds a degree in economics, completed between 2006 and 2011. Known for being street smart, highly intelligent, and a quick learner, he brings ambition and adaptability to complex business environments within banking and financial technology.

Among his proudest achievements is his role as a dedicated parent to his two and a half year old daughter, who continues to inspire his drive and perspective. Looking ahead, Mr. Raut remains focused on continued leadership growth, innovation in financial services technology, and building high performing teams that deliver measurable results.

