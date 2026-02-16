The Inner Circle acknowledges Aaron Dickens as an Inner Circle Lifetime member

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Aaron Dickens is recognized as an Inner Circle Lifetime member for his contributions to consulting, technology innovation, and leadership development.

Aaron Dickens is a consulting and technology professional whose career reflects a strong commitment to leadership, innovation, and mentorship. A United States Army veteran who achieved the rank of Captain, he brings discipline, strategic insight, and service driven values to his professional work.

Aaron Dickens

Mr. Dickens currently serves as Vice President at Delorian AI, where he focuses on generative artificial intelligence solutions and executive coaching. As a certified AI consultant and ChatGPT expert, he works with businesses and individuals to help them understand and apply emerging technologies in ways that drive meaningful transformation and long term growth.

He holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Virginia Commonwealth University, combining analytical thinking with a people centered leadership approach. His consulting practice emphasizes coaching, mentoring, and investment strategy, guided by a philosophy rooted in continuous learning, adaptability, and service to others.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr. Dickens is a devoted family man who takes great pride in his wife and two sons. One son is a national football player, while the other is a Florida State University graduate currently with FM Global. He is also active in community service through Alpha Phi Alpha, reflecting his ongoing commitment to leadership and civic engagement.

Looking ahead, Mr. Dickens plans to launch Evolution AI Consultants Incorporated in 2026, further expanding his mission to empower organizations and individuals through responsible innovation, strategic insight, and mentorship.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

