The Inner Circle acknowledges Alan R. Mann as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Alan R. Mann is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Data Analytics and Decision Support.

Alan R. Mann has built a distinguished career in data analytics defined by precision, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to data integrity. With 36 years of experience spanning government, private sector, and health care environments, he is widely respected for transforming complex data into actionable insight that supports informed decision making and improved outcomes.

Since 2023, Mr. Mann has served as a data analyst and senior decision support analyst at Highmark Health, where he manages reporting package responsibilities for the Encompass team. In this role, he develops advanced programming that enables sales teams to deliver data driven client presentations, compare client profiles across multiple health care benefit metrics, and measure outcomes for up to nine chronic conditions.

Mr. Mann's responsibilities also include evaluating additional coverage measurements and product performance metrics, conducting data discovery to integrate internal database sources, and reducing manual transcription through streamlined data workflows. He finalizes data integration efforts that improve reporting efficiency and supports enhancements to pharmacy focused reporting products, ensuring accuracy and consistency across all deliverables.

A critical component of his work involves designing comprehensive test plans to validate the accuracy and reliability of program outputs. When discrepancies or uncertainties arise, Mr. Mann rigorously retests and validates results, reinforcing his commitment to quality, precision, and trustworthy analytics. His expertise across government, health care, data science, and business analytics continues to add measurable value to the organizations he supports.

Mr. Mann earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delaware and a Master of Science degree from Capella University. He further expanded his technical skill set through certification in artificial intelligence from the Texas McCombs School of Business. His professional affiliations include SAS, SASUG, Scouting America, and AEPhi, reflecting both his technical engagement and community involvement.

Outside of his professional work, Mr. Mann enjoys traveling, collecting model and toy trains, and playing guitar. He credits much of his success to the guidance of his mentor, Barry Morstan, and expresses deep gratitude to his wife, Louis, and his parents, Gilbert and Muriel, for their continued love and support.

Looking ahead, Mr. Mann plans to continue contributing to his organization while gradually preparing for the next phase of his professional journey, confident in the lasting impact of his work in data analytics and decision support.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle