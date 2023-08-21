The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Alan Soroka, MD as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of internal medicine

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Alan Soroka, MD, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of internal medicine.

Dr. Soroka pursued higher education at The City College of New York where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He also attended the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium and completed his internship, and upon returning to the United States, he finished a residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A specialist in hypertension, diabetes, and all general internal medicine issues, Dr. Soroka is a founder of HealthCare, PC. He is known for taking time with patients as well as establishing long-term relationships with his patients. Noting that comprehensive care is the primary goal of Prime Healthcare internal medicine practitioners, the doctor and his team treat patients with diseases affecting particular organs or organ systems. This may also include chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, and women's and men's health issues. They provide general health assessments, help patients manage chronic conditions, and provide referrals to specialists when necessary.

Internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases according to the doctor. Physicians, like Dr. Soroka, who specialize in internal medicine are called internists. They manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

Dr. Soroka is a first-choice physician and has been recognized by his patients with numerous awards, including the Patients' Choice Award (2018) and Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2018). He is also a highly sought-after educator.

Dedicated to providing the latest innovations in the field, the doctor is a member of the American Medical Association; the Connecticut State Medical Association; and the Hartford County Medical Association. Dr. Soroka has been active with the group Choices, which allows him to work with teenagers in a mentoring capacity; and also provides community service efforts to the elderly.

Dr. Soroka would like to dedicate this honor in loving memory of his wife of 48 years, Francoise Soroka. They have three children, Sandra, Peter, and Laura; and nine grandchildren.

