The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Althea Green as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Academia

CLARKSBURG, Md., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Althea Green is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Academia.

Dr. Green launched an honorable military career in 1977 when she joined the United States Army where she served as a soldier, trainer, educator, and mentor until 2012. During her military career, she performed advisory roles for several senior officers, serving as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Commanding General and Chief Executive Officer of the Southeast Regional Medical Command from 2001 to 2005; and in similar roles at the Army Medical Research and Materiel Command as well as Walter Reed Army Medical Center from 2005 to 2007. She culminated her active-duty military service in the esteemed position of Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Army Surgeon General and Chief Executive Officer of the Army Medical Command from 2007 to 2012, where she provided invaluable guidance and expertise supporting strategic decision-making. Retiring after 35 years in uniform as the senior enlisted medic in the Army, she became the Director of Recruitment and Outreach, and Enlisted to Medical Degree Preparatory Program at the F. Edward Hébert School of Medicine, a United States Department of Defense division, from 2012 to 2022.

Always seeking a challenge and an opportunity to serve others, Dr. Green established LE&ED Consulting LLC in 2023 which is a company dedicated to enhancing the work experience by offering opportunities for leaders and staff to engage with each other in a stimulating and safe environment. She explained that the company also helps leaders to organize work processes, particularly in the education domain.

With more than 45 years in the field, Dr. Green has received many recognitions and honors for her outstanding contributions as a decorated veteran including the Order of Military Medical Merit in 1998 which marks her exemplary service to Army Medicine; a Distinguished Service Medal from the Army acknowledging her exceptional dedication; and the prestigious Faculty Excellence Award, granted by the dean of the F. Edward Herbert School of Medicine in 2020 that touts her exceptional contributions and the high regard she holds in her academic community.

When reflecting on her career, Dr. Green takes pride in her role as the developer and implementer of the first premedical and post-baccalaureate program for enlisted service members within the Department of Defense. She explained that this pioneering program is a significant accomplishment, offering valuable opportunities for aspiring medical professionals. Dr. Green attributes her success primarily to her open-mindedness and eagerness to embrace new challenges and opportunities for personal growth. She also believes the extremely talented and committed members of the enlisted community deserve these types of investments. She is also proud of her work with the medical enlisted community in the Army that produced new career enhancement opportunities for senior leaders.  

A civic-minded servant, Dr. Green focuses her efforts on supporting women transitioning to civilian life after military service. She said her commitment to this cause underscores her compassion and desire to make a meaningful impact beyond her professional responsibilities.

Dr. Green would like to gratefully dedicate this honor to her beloved husband, Larry Johnson, and her cherished children. She asserts that their unwavering support, love, and encouragement have been instrumental in her professional journey, and she deeply appreciates their presence in her life.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

