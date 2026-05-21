The Inner Circle acknowledges Joseph M. Rochford, M.D., FAPA as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Joseph M. Rochford, M.D., FAPA is recognized as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Psychiatry.

Joseph M. Rochford, M.D., FAPA

Dr. Joseph M. Rochford, M.D., FAPA, is a board-certified psychiatrist who has dedicated his career to providing compassionate and comprehensive care for adult patients. At his private practice, he treats a wide range of conditions, including mood and anxiety disorders, psychosis, as well as eating and addiction disorders. Dr. Rochford and his team are committed to creating a supportive environment that fosters healing and long-term wellness.

Dr. Rochford's academic background includes a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from New York University and a Doctor of Medicine from Yale University School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine internship at the Georgetown University affiliated VA hospital, followed by a psychiatric residency at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. His career achievements include serving as faculty at Rutgers University from 1973 to 1980, where he contributed to both clinical practice and the education of future physicians.

An esteemed Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, Dr. Rochford is also a member of the American Medical Association, reflecting his active involvement in the broader medical community. Outside of his professional endeavors, he is passionate about physical fitness and enjoys running, swimming, golf, and tennis.

With decades of experience and a deep commitment to patient-centered care, Dr. Rochford continues to stand out as a trusted and respected figure in the field of psychiatry.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle