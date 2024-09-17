The Inner Circle acknowledges, Amar V. Munsiff, MD, FACP, CHCQM-PHYADV as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Amar V. Munsiff, MD, FACP, CHCQM-PHYADV is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions in hospital systems development for Utilization Management, Observation Medicine, and Physician Advisorship for assigning patient status for hospitalized patients.

Amar V. Munsiff, MD, FACP

Dr. Amar V. Munsiff has been immensely successful in teaching medical staff in the correct assignment of patient status for individuals admitted to the hospital. Upon hospitalization, individuals are classified as "inpatient" or as "outpatient in observation," based on their severity of illness and the intensity of necessary clinical services. This designation of patient status has tremendous implications to the cost of care for the patient, hospital, and insurer: if physicians and/or utilization nurses select the wrong patient status systematically, the cost to patients can be catastrophic, and amount to tens of millions of dollars over a year to the hospital.

Dr. Munsiff has developed a unique educational program for both utilization review staff as well as medical staff. The instruction builds on the foundational knowledge in each discipline, providing relevant information which is referenced in the US Government Federal Register, facilitating compliance with federal mandates. In his curriculum, Dr. Munsiff teaches medical and utilization staff on how to scribe a written justification of the chosen patient status (of inpatient or outpatient in observation) for hospitalized patients, removing the hurdle of payment disputes between hospital, insurers, and patients at a time of illness.

The fields of medical education, clinical diagnosis, clinical documentation, resource utilization have intersected, and Dr. Munsiff is at the forefront of managing that convergence. Unfortunately, for many hospitals that knowledge-base has remained siloed, resulting in loss of tens of millions of dollars annually. Combined with administrative and operational workflow enhancements, Dr. Munsiff's specialized educational program also optimize the patient's stay and facilitates transition of care, culminating in a comprehensive approach to improve patient experience, all without imposing on staff or interfering with the clinical judgment of medical staff.

Dr. Munsiff's journey to becoming a leader in medical education began with a solid foundation in academia. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology from Columbia College before pursuing a Master of Science in Neuroscience from New York University, followed by nearly a decade of basic science research studying dementia and computational neuroscience. He completed his Doctor of Medicine (MD) at New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York, and his internal medicine residency at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, New York. Dr. Munsiff has remained board certified in internal medicine by both ABIM and NBPAS, and subsequently also as a Physician Advisor by ABQAURP, demonstrating his commitment to maintaining the highest standards of medical practice. He is affiliated with esteemed organizations such as the American College of Physicians, the American College of Physician Advisors, and the American Board of Quality and Utilization Review. The sum of his experiences led him to found a non-profit medical education company, and he has chaired and presented at dozens of medical conferences.

He was among the first generation of "HIV doctors" in New York, developed several NYS Designated AIDS Centers, and received several grants for multidisciplinary care of HIV patients. He has provided direct patient care throughout the age spectrum for nearly 30 years, as well has held various clinical and administrative leadership positions in Hospitals. Throughout his career, Dr. Munsiff has established himself as a trusted authority in clinical practice, medical education, clinical documentation, and utilization review. And he now shares this expertise nationwide as a consultant, arresting the financial hemorrhage threatening the survival of community hospitals.

Dr. Munsiff describes himself as an old-fashioned physician who treated his patients as if they were his own family. He does find fulfillment in his role as a father of three adult children and husband to his bride of 33 years who is also a brilliant infectious disease physician and epidemiologist. And, he fondly remembers his parents, Virendra and Veera Munsiff, whom he credits with exemplary perseverance, humility, honesty, integrity, and dedication.

Dr. Munsiff has already had a lasting impact on millions of persons across over 2 dozen hospital systems, allowing the healthcare landscape to survive tribulations in communities across the United States of America.

