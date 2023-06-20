The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Amir Rasheed as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the fields of Oncology and Hematology

SUGARLAND, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Amir Rasheed is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the fields of Oncology and Hematology.    

Amir A. Rasheed
Amir A. Rasheed

Dr. Rasheed pursued his medical education at Dow Medical College where he earned a medical degree. He then relocated to the United States to complete a residency in internal medicine at the State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn. He capped his scholarship at North Short University Hospital where he finished a fellowship in oncology and a fellowship in hematology at the State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn.

Known for his compassionate care and clinical excellence, Dr. Rasheed has dedicated his life to delivering the highest standard of quality care to his patients. Dr. Rasheed is board certified in medical oncology and hematology by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world. Hematology is the branch of medicine concerned with the study of the cause prognosis treatment and prevention of diseases related to blood and oncology is a branch of medicine that deals with the prevention diagnosis and treatment of cancer. A hematologist-oncologist is a physician who specializes in the diagnosis treatment or prevention of cancer; malignant blood diseases, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma; and blood disorders, such as iron-deficiency anemia; clotting; abnormalities; hemophilia; and sickle-cell disease.

A leader in his field, Dr. Rasheed is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital; Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital; Houston Methodist West Hospital; Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center; Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital Memorial; Hermann Sugar Land Hospital Memorial; Hermann Southeast Hospital; East Houston Regional Medical Center; and St. Luke's Health-Patients Medical Center. He has been recognized by his peers and patients with the Compassionate Doctor Award – 5 Year Honoree (2018, 2017, 2016); Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012); and On-Time Doctor Award (2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015).

