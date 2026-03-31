The Inner Circle acknowledges Amy Dobbs as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Amy Dobbs is honored as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Client Focused Leadership in Real Estate in Utah.

Amy Dobbs is a trusted real estate professional recognized for her dedication to helping Utah families achieve their real estate goals with confidence and clarity. As a Realtor and certified negotiation, short sale, buyer representation, and relocation specialist, she brings expertise, integrity, and a client focused approach to every transaction.

Amy Dobbs

Ms. Dobbs serves buyers and sellers throughout Utah and provides access to current market data and home search tools across the Western United States. She is known for setting clear expectations, maintaining transparent communication, and guiding clients through every step of the real estate process. Her work is grounded in honesty, hard work, and a genuine commitment to understanding each client's goals and priorities.

Beyond her real estate practice, Ms. Dobbs is deeply involved in community service. She serves as Director of the Windermere Foundation in Utah, where she leverages her professional experience to support individuals and families in need. Her dedication to service reflects her belief that success in real estate is measured not only by results, but also by positive community impact.

Ms. Dobbs is a member of the Women's Council of Realtors and is widely respected for building long term client relationships based on trust and care. Clients value her ability to advocate effectively on their behalf while ensuring each transaction is handled with professionalism and attention to detail.

Looking ahead, Ms. Dobbs remains committed to empowering clients through education, strong representation, and thoughtful guidance, helping them make informed decisions and achieve lasting success in the Utah real estate market.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle