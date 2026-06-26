The Inner Circle acknowledges William Byrd is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Five Year

NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, William Byrd is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Five Year for his contributions to Federal Contracting and Workforce Transformation, William Byrd has built a distinguished career as a strategic leader in organizational development, workforce transformation, and federal government contracting. With more than two decades of experience helping organizations align talent, structure, and business strategy, he has earned recognition for driving sustainable growth, strengthening operational readiness, and advancing mission-focused outcomes across highly regulated environments.

William Byrd

Mr. Byrd currently serves as Vice President at A.I.S., Inc. (AIS), a company founded in 1988 and incorporated in 1994 with a mission centered on sustainability and ecosystem-based environmental management. Headquartered in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, AIS delivers scientifically rigorous, data-driven services that support marine ecosystems, coastal communities, and global fisheries. The organization specializes in environmental monitoring, biological sampling, field research, observational analysis, and regulatory support, helping government and commercial stakeholders make informed decisions regarding resource management and conservation.

As a senior leader, Mr. Byrd focuses on enterprise organizational capability, talent strategy, leadership development, workforce planning, and business growth. He is recognized as a trusted advisor to executive leadership teams, building scalable governance frameworks, enterprise talent architectures, succession planning strategies, and leadership development programs that strengthen organizational performance across complex government contracting portfolios.

His expertise includes talent strategy, organizational development, workforce transformation, federal business growth, capture strategy, proposal development, marketing, talent acquisition, and workforce planning. Throughout his career, he has successfully aligned people, process, and strategy to create high-performing organizations capable of executing mission-critical objectives.

Mr. Byrd earned a Master's degree in Management from La Salle University. In addition to his professional credentials, he is an Ordained Minister, reflecting his commitment to service, leadership, and community engagement.

Before and during his tenure at AIS, Mr. Byrd held leadership roles with organizations including Odyssey Systems Consulting Group, where he contributed to business growth, organizational effectiveness, talent acquisition, and strategic workforce initiatives. Across more than 20 years in government contracting, he has led business development, marketing, and talent acquisition functions while supporting federal growth efforts through capture management and proposal development.

His professional affiliations include membership in the American Fisheries Society and service on the Environmental Science Transfer Advisory Board at Bristol Community College. He previously served on the board of the National Defense Industrial Association's New England Chapter, further demonstrating his commitment to advancing industry collaboration and professional development.

Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mr. Byrd enjoys CrossFit, outdoor activities, and maintaining an active lifestyle. He credits his success to the many mentors, colleagues, and professional relationships that have shaped his career and broadened his perspective over the years.

Looking ahead, Mr. Byrd plans to expand his involvement with executive leadership organizations to gain exposure to emerging leadership models, organizational design strategies, and evolving market dynamics. He also seeks to cultivate strategic partnerships and collaborate on federal growth opportunities that advance both organizational success and industry innovation.

Guided by a philosophy rooted in accuracy, integrity, service, precision, objectivity, and meaningful collaboration, Mr. Byrd believes the strongest organizations are built by aligning people, processes, and strategy around a common mission. Through his leadership, he continues to help organizations transform ideas into impact and relationships into lasting results.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle