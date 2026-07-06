The Inner Circle acknowledges Amy F Su, PMP as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year.

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Amy F Su, PMP is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for her Leadership in Space and Defense Program Execution.

Amy F Su, PMP

Amy F. Su, PMP, is distinguished for her leadership in space and defense program management, contributing to some of the most complex aerospace initiatives supporting the future of human spaceflight. Recently joined Boeing Defense, Space & Security as Senior Project Engineer, she works with Space Launch System (SLS) Program's Propulsion Team and suppliers to sustain production rate increases in alignment with NASA's manifest acceleration objectives for Artemis Program.

Ms. Su holds a master's degree in industrial engineering from Purdue University and a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. She has been a certified Project Management Professional since 2019, further reinforcing her expertise in leading complex, multidisciplinary programs.

Her career spans decades of global aerospace leadership. Prior to her current role, she served in senior positions at VACCO Industries, Senior Aerospace SSP and GE Aviation. As Senior Program Manager at VACCO Industries, she oversaw critical space programs aligned with NASA's Artemis mission, including work connected to the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft. Ms. Su managed high visibility, technically demanding programs that require precision execution, cross functional collaboration, and rigorous compliance with regulatory and engineering standards. Her work supported the propulsion and life support systems that play an essential role in deep space exploration and mission reliability.

At Senior Aerospace SSP, she was instrumental in executing the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) phase of the Bleed Air Duct System and APU Exhaust Duct Assembly for the United States Air Force's T-7A (Red Hawk) Trainer Program in collaboration with Saab AB. Her innovative leadership in the newly established Space Business Unit enabled her to spearhead multiple space programs that not only supported NASA's Artemis mission but also served key commercial space clients such as Blue Origin and Northrop Grumman. At GE Aviation, Amy excelled as Site Lean Leader and Senior Operations Manager. Her commitment to operational excellence earned her a Master Black Belt certification and the prestigious GE Aviation Engineering Process Excellence Award, recognizing her efforts in driving digitization and process efficiency across Flight Test Operations.

Amy's career commenced as a production engineer at Michelin, where she quickly advanced to expatriate roles at the company's headquarter in Clermont-Ferrance, leading initiatives in the Directorate of Asia Operations. Her subsequent tenure at Air France-KLM saw her flourish through various leadership roles from managing aircraft modification programs to directing business development strategies, culminating in the establishment of AFI KLM E&M Components China. This achievement underscores her global perspective and adeptness in multicultural environments.

Beyond her professional work, Ms. Su volunteers with the Hollywood Food Coalition, supporting community meal preparation initiatives. In recognition of her accomplishments, she was featured on the Influential Women platform in 2025.

Looking ahead, Ms. Su remains open to new opportunities in space program management, continuing her commitment to advancing aerospace innovation and supporting the next era of human exploration.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle