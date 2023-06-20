The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Andrew Garrett as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Chiropractic

PALMER'S BRANCH, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Andrew Garrett is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Chiropractic.

Dr. Garrett pursued higher education at the University of Texas at El Paso where he earned a Bachelor of Science in 2000. He then attended Parker College of Chiropractic where he graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic's Degree.

Andrew M. Garrett

Known for his compassionate care and state-of-the-art practices and techniques, Dr. Garrett is the Clinic Director of Return to Health, a multidisciplinary practice focusing on physical rehabilitation, pain management, and treatment of federal employees who have suffered on-the-job injuries. He also uses virtual reality therapy; electroangesia technology; aquatic therapy; and shock wave therapy to maximize recovery for his patients.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in his field, the doctor is associated with the American Chiropractic Association (ACA) and supports local and community programs. He would like to dedicate this honor to his dear children, Phillip, Laura and Katie, and thanks them for their love and support.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle