The Inner Circle acknowledges, Steven E Kreeley as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

POTTSTOWN, Pa., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Steven E Kreeley is distinguished as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Advancing Structural Engineering.

Steven E Kreeley

Steven E. Kreeley, a highly skilled structural engineer, has built a decade-long career in civil engineering and currently contributes his expertise to Atlas. Since 2023, he has specialized in designing and analyzing structural components for water and wastewater treatment facilities, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations. His responsibilities include the design, analysis, and review of the previously mentioned structural items, as well as conducting site visits and inspections to monitor project progress and addressing any structural concerns during construction.

Mr. Kreeley earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees in civil engineering with a concentration in structural engineering from Drexel University, completing his studies in 2016 and 2019. He is licensed as a professional engineer in Pennsylvania and Maryland, holds a professional civil engineer certification from the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying, and earned his engineer-in-training designation in 2016.

An active member of the Order of the Engineer and the American Society of Civil Engineers, Mr. Kreeley has also participated in the Drexel Concrete Canoe Team and Drexel DEI: Dragons for Excellence and Inspiration. His dedication to professional ethics, technical excellence, and continued learning defines his approach to the field.

Outside of work, he enjoys working out, hiking, kayaking, reading, watching films and television, and spending time with family and friends. Looking ahead, Mr. Kreeley aims to expand his leadership responsibilities, mentor future engineers, and continue personal and professional growth within the engineering industry.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle