The Inner Circle acknowledges, Dr. Rahshaan Engrum as a Lifetime Member

BOWIE, Md., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Rahshaan Engrum is honored as a Lifetime Member of The Inner Circle, recognizing his distinguished career and unwavering commitment to excellence. With more than two decades of leadership across military service, higher education, and corporate program management, he has consistently advanced the mission of delivering innovative global solutions and high-impact professional services.

Before joining Versar Global Solutions (formerly BayFirst Solutions, LLC), Dr. Engrum completed twenty years of service in the United States Coast Guard, specializing in the Response–Ashore career field. After transitioning from military service, he applied his expertise in logistics, operations, program management, human capital, and organizational leadership to Versar, where he advanced from contractor to executive leadership. His dedication to lifelong learning extends into academia as an Adjunct Professor at Bay Path University, guiding doctoral candidates as a Dissertation Chair.

Dr. Engrum earned a Bachelor of Science from the United States Coast Guard Academy (1997), an MBA (2003), and a Doctor of Business Administration (2011) from the National Graduate School. He also holds a graduate certificate in Project Management from Villanova University, maintains Project Management Professional (PMP®) certification, and is an active member of the Project Management Institute (PMI).

Grounded in a philosophy of preparation, perseverance, and hands-on leadership, Dr. Engrum drives organizational success through data-informed decision-making and innovative solutions.

He is deeply committed to community service and youth empowerment through his involvement in several nonprofit organizations, including Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and the 100 Black Men of Prince George's County, where he serves as Vice President of Operations.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Dr. Engrum enjoys golf, motorcycle riding, and travel—activities that mirror his passion for challenge, focus, and exploration.

