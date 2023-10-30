The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Andrew Rada as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the Financial Field

News provided by

The Inner Circle

30 Oct, 2023, 16:19 ET

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Andrew Rada is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the Financial Field.  

Mr. Rada pursued higher education at Rutgers the State University of New Jersey in 1996 where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Criminal Justice.

Andrew Rada
Andrew Rada

He launched his career in finance as a compensation reviewer for Prudential Financial between 1997 and 1998 moving to AT&T from 1999-2017 where he was an assistant manager and later became the lead financial systems analyst for the company. The professional later worked with Cigna in 2020 as a senior financial analyst and planner and was an Oracle ERP analyst and report developer for Amtrust Financial between 2021 and 201 prior to his current post as the lead Oracle ERP and ERM solutions analyst for Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. which he began in 2021. Mr. Rada explained that his responsibilities at Bed Bath and Beyond include utilizing various Oracle financial tools to monitor and manage transactional and performance data for the company using the data to subsequently improve business practices and provide solutions to problems for both the company and its customers. 

Touting a vast body of knowledge in the financial field, Mr. Rada has worked for many prestigious organizations during his career including Filipino American Communication Employees, of which he was the chief executive officer and national president from 2016 to 2019. When reflecting on his successful career, the business professional largely attributes his accomplishments to his humble upbringing and his faith and considers his role as president of the Filipino American Communication Employees as a major highlight. He is also proud to have received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award from former President Barack Obama from 2013 to 2019.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. Rada enjoys traveling and supporting local charities. He hopes to eventually lead his own team and division in addition to mentoring and consulting with other companies.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected] 

SOURCE The Inner Circle

