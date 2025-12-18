The Inner Circle acknowledges, Dr. Elliot E. Abbey as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Elliot E. Abbey is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Hematology, Oncology, and Internal Medicine.

For nearly five decades, Dr. Elliot E. Abbey has dedicated his career to providing exceptional care in hematology, oncology, and internal medicine. Since 2005, Dr. Abbey has been an integral part of St. Luke's Center for Cancer Care in Chesterfield, Missouri, where he is known for delivering high-level patient care rooted in trust, communication, and compassion.

Dr. Abbey's approach is shaped by his early training at the Bayer Institute in Connecticut, where he learned the invaluable art of listening, a skill that continues to define his work today. Patients appreciate his honest communication and commitment to helping them feel heard and supported through every stage of their care.

Dr. Abbey's academic journey began at Cornell University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in biochemistry in 1971. He went on to earn his Doctor of Medicine from New York University's Grossman School of Medicine in 1975, followed by a postgraduate oncology internship at Washington University in St. Louis. He is a board-certified physician and respected expert in hematology and oncology.

Outside of his clinical work, Dr. Abbey remains active in civic and philanthropic efforts, supporting organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League and contributing as a donor for The Leadership Institute. He was also elected as past president of the St. Louis Internal Medicine Society, highlighting his commitment to advancing the medical community.

Dr. Abbey credits his success to the strong mentorship he received during his formative years, especially his work alongside Michel Rabinovitch, a renowned macrophage expert who inspired his dedication to research and patient care.

When he's not in the clinic, Dr. Abbey enjoys playing the piano, golfing, cooking, shopping for food, and exploring wines — passions he shares with his loving wife, Kathryn Kiefer, and their four wonderful children: Gail, Curtis, Macy, and Henry.

Looking ahead, Dr. Elliot E. Abbey remains devoted to continuing his legacy of excellence in cancer care, helping patients and families face each day with hope and confidence.

